Ramon Laureano hit two home runs and then lofted a game-ending sac fly in the ninth to send the Oakland Athletics over the Houston Astros, 6-5.

The loss snapped a six-game win streak for the ‘Stros, who surrendered three long balls and six walks on the night.

Houston now sits 1.5 games behind Oakland for first-place in the American League West.

The two teams will meet up again this evening at 8:40 with broadcast on Zone 1150 AM and 93.7 FM.