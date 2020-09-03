A’s righty, Aggie Daniel Mengden tests positive for coronavirus

By JANIE McCAULEY

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) _ Athletics right-hander Daniel Mengden has tested positive for the coronavirus. He is asymptomatic but is quarantined at home in Houston, where he received the result that forced Oakland to postpone four games this week. Oakland general manager David Forst says Mengden was placed on the 10-day injured list. The A’s had a three-game series at Seattle postponed as well as last Sunday’s scheduled series finale at Houston, where the A’s learned of the single positive test. The A’s have added new left-hander Mike Minor to the 40-man roster. He was acquired in a trade with the Texas Rangers.