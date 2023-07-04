Arts Council Of The Brazos Valley And The City Of College Station Are Co-Sponsoring A Mural Project

The Arts Council of the Brazos Valley (ACBV) and the city of College Station are recruiting building owners to allow artists to create public art murals.

ACBV director Sheree Boegner says they are seeking three to five property owners who will contribute around $3,000 to pay stipends to the artists.

Volunteers and sponsors are also being sought for the project, which has the goals of celebrating College Station and increasing tourism.

Click HERE for more information from the Arts Council of the Brazos Valley website.

Click below to hear comments from Sheree Boegner, visiting with Scott DeLucia on WTAW’s The Infomaniacs.