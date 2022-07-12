Arson Charges Against A Bryan Man Are Related To Fireworks

A Bryan man is arrested on charges of setting fires with fireworks during the last week of June.

According to arrest reports from the Bryan fire marshal’s office, 35 year old William Spangler told investigators that he has fireworks in his work van “that can be thrown on the ground and destroy stuff”.

The arrest reports state that fireworks were associated with fires the night of June 28th south of Midtown Park, the Copperfield subdivision, and near the intersection of Austin’s Colony and Bullinger Creek Drives.

And the same van seen in those fires was seen in a June 30th fire at the north junction of Highway 6 and FM 2818.

Video from city traffic signals and home security systems were used in the investigation.

Spangler also told deputy fire marshals that he had between $1,000 and $1,500 dollars of legal and illegal fireworks in his garage.

Spangler is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $60,000 dollars.