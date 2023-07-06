Arson Arrest From A Bryan Fire The Night Before Father’s Day

A fire that damaged the side of a home and a utility trailer near Bryan’s Neal Park the night before Father’s Day was determined to be intentionally set.

The estranged wife of the man living on Pruitt Street has been arrested on charges of arson and evidence tampering.

The arrest report from the Bryan fire marshal’s office says 40 year old Maria Tirado told investigators she lit a plastic tarp that covered the trailer. The fire spread to the side of the home.

She also said that she destroyed a cell phone that investigators wanted to download data from the night of the fire.

Tirado is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $45,000 dollars.