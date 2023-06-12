Arrests On Drug Charges By Bryan Police And The Brazos County Sheriff’s Office

Bryan police seize during the search of a car, $8,000 dollars of what officers believe is powder cocaine, crack cocaine, Adderall that contained methamphetamine, Xanax, ecstasy, Oxycodone, and almost four pounds of marijuana. That led to the arrest of 35 year old Jazzarray Johnson of Bryan, who is identified in the BPD arrest report who was seen moving items in and out of the car. The search of the car associated with a search warrant that BPD obtained after officers monitored activity for several days at a home located between Scurry Park and Highway 21. Johnson was released from his 21st visit to the Brazos County jail in 18 years after posting bonds totaling $72,000 dollars.

A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy stops a car without a front license plate. That leads to the arrest of the driver on drugs and weapons charges. 26 year old Timothy Bridgewater of Bryan, who is out on parole following a robbery conviction according to the arrest report, is charged with illegal possession of a rifle with two loaded magazines and having a drug dealers quantity of crack cocaine and ecstasy pills. WTAW News has asked the sheriff’s office for the street value of the drugs. A passenger was arrested for possessing a misdemeanor amount of marijuana. Both Bridgewater and the passenger are out of jail after posting bond. Bridgewater’s bonds totals $36,000 dollars.