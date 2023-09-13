Arrests On Charges Of Threatening College Station Dispatchers & Police Officers, Participating In A Pool Party Assault, & Possessing A Stolen Gun

College Station police arrest a man on charges of calling 9-1-1 dispatchers 114 times in a six hour period, harrassing and threatening four dispatchers and threatening two officers. 63 year old Wallace Macey Jr. of College Station went to jail for the third time since April 28. He is awaiting four trials on charges of discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and retaliation. He was out of jail on bonds totaling $322,000 dollars when he was arrested at his home September 7 around two in the morning. Macey remains in jail as of September 13 in lieu of bonds on the new charges that total $193,000 dollars.

A 17 year old from Washington County was booked in the Brazos County jail September 11 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury during a pool party at a College Station apartment complex the night of June 30. The College Station police arrest report says Landon Shipley of Chappell Hill kicked and stomped the victim’s head and punched his body. The arrest report also says Shipley was part of a group who initiated an unprovoked attack that left the victim unconscious. Shipley was arrested after CSPD investigators found video on social media and went to Brenham High School to interview students. Shipley is out of jail after posting a $5,000 dollar bond.

A Bryan policeman on special assignment at one in the morning on September 12, finds two men wearing all black clothing and one on a bicycle without lights or reflectors. A BPD arrest report says after the men took off after seeing the officer, the man on the bicycle was caught and was arrested for possessing a handgun that was reported stolen July 13th in College Station. 18 year old Jaylon Wright of Bryan was charged with stealing the gun, unlawful possession of the gun, giving a false name, and a warrant from Lee County on a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity. According to the BPD arrest report, the special assignment follows an increase in building burglaries. Wright remained in jail September 13 in lieu of bonds totaling $26,000 dollars.