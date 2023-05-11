Arrests Of A Corps Of Cadets Member On A Charge Of Pointing A Gun At Another Cadet & Another Man Arrested On Charges Of Damaging 16 Mailboxes And A Stop Sign

A Texas A&M student is no longer in the Corps of Cadets. That is after he is accused of pointing a handgun at a freshman cadet in a corps dorm last December. 23 year old Gabriel Bankston of Fort Worth was booked into the Brazos County jail last week on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon. According to the arrest report from university police, the victim, who is a freshman, said he was standing in the hallway of Fountain Hall with about ten other freshmen when they were approached by Bankston. The victim said Bankston was about one foot away when he drew his gun and pointed it at him. The arrest report also stated that a witness told UPD he heard Bankston tell the victim, “Do you know how fast I could kill you right now”. Bankston is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $15,000 dollars.

A College Station man was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with driving his pickup truck into 16 mailboxes and a stop sign last August. The Brazos County sheriff’s office arrest report shows more than $3,300 dollars in damage took place along North Dowling Road between Hopes Creek and Rock Prairie Roads. The investigating deputy used video to identify the pickup and the driver, who denied being responsible. 23 year old Mason Krause was charged with felony criminal mischief. Jail records show as of Thursday afternoon, Krause remained held with no bond being set.