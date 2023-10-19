Arrests Made In Bryan Apartment Burglary And College Station Vehicle Theft

Two Bryan women are arrested on charges of breaking into an apartment by busting through the door and breaking a window. Bryan police arrest reports say one of the women was an ex-girlfriend of a man who said she moved out last month and he had moved her stuff outside the apartment. Officers found a S-U-V with the women and property from the apartment that was not theirs. That led to the arrests of the ex-girlfriend, 18 year old Janiya Stocktons, and 23 year old Hayde Garcia-Campos. Stocktons is out of jail after posting a $15,000 dollar bond. Garcia-Campos, who was also charged with failing to identify herself, remained in jail as of October 19 in lieu of bonds totaling $20,000 dollars.

College Station police arrest four people between the ages of 15 and 17, and a fifth arrest has not been made yet, on charges of stealing a car last month. College Station police arrest reports say the car was unlocked and the spare key was inside. The arrest reports say the group took the car September 10th and drove it to various locations until it was found on September 17th. Marcus Parnell Jr. was arrested Sunday (October 15) for stealing the car, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle for driving the car around, and giving a false name and date of birth. As of October 19, he remained in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $14,000 dollars. A CSPD spokesman tells WTAW News that the others who have or will be arrested were 15 or 16 years old at the time the car was taken.