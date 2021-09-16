Arrests In A Bryan Robbery And A College Station Deadly Conduct Case

Bryan police arrest two women Tuesday on charges of stealing $18.53 of merchandise from a store north of the downtown area, then injuring a store employee who was trying to retrieve the stolen items. That led to robbery charges against an unidentified 13 year old and 18 year old Marissa Hernandez of Bryan. The 13 year old was taken to juvenile detention. Hernandez, who was out on $5,000 dollar bond from a June 4th arrest for family violence assault causing bodily injury, was released from jail Wednesday after posting a $10,000 dollar bond. Officers recovered the merchandise from Q Beauty at Texas and 21st. The employee declined medical treatment for injuries that included two cuts to his right arm.

College Station police responding to a road rage incident on Wellborn Road Tuesday afternoon led to a Bryan man’s arrest on a charge of pointing a handgun at another driver. According to the CSPD arrest report, 44 year old Robert Patrick Baker Jr. said after several verbal altercations, he thought the other driver was reaching for his gun, so he got out his small black pistol and possibly pointed it in the direction of the other driver. Baker is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond following his arrest on a charge of deadly conduct.