Arrests From A College Station Disturbance And Texas A&M Police Responding To A Suspicious Person On The RELLIS Campus

In the same College Station parking lot where four people were shot last weekend, there was a disturbance before the gunfire. College Station police arrest reports say a Madisonville man was charged with pointing a gun at three people, resisting arrest, and causing at least $2,500 dollars in damage to a CSPD patrol vehicle. 29 year old Lafelix Turner II is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $100,000 dollars.

Texas A&M police respond to the RELLIS campus Tuesday (October 24) at four in the morning to a report of a suspicious person. That leads to an arrest on multiple theft charges. UPD arrest reports say a 29 year old Georgetown man told officers that he was allowed to take property inside a TEEX training hangar. But the man did not know the name or contact information of the person who gave him permission to take $550 dollars of copper wire, three bolt cutters, and two climbing harnesses. Those items were found inside the suspect’s pickup. Officers also recovered eight bicycles from the truck, of which at least three were reported stolen from A&M’s main campus at the west campus garage. Amaury Velez deJesus was also charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. He remained in jail as of Wednesday morning in lieu of bonds totaling $33,000 dollars.