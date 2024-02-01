Arrests for Theft and Criminal Trespassing

A College Station woman with an active warrant returns to jail for theft with one prior conviction. 44 year old, Roberta Adams, was caught shoplifting from the west Bryan Walmart store on Tuesday afternoon. According to the BPD arrest report, a search of the suspect’s backpack revealed two packages of medicine, mayonnaise, and sliced cheese. According to online jail records, this is Adams’ 11th time in the Brazos County jail in four years.

An Iola man returns to the Brazos County jail for the 11th time in eight years. 31 year-old Johnathan Compian is accused of squatting in a College Station home. According to the CSPD arrest report, the owner of the property called police after seeing personal items in the residence that was supposed to be unoccupied.