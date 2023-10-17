Arrests For Family Violence Assault And Making A False Threat At School

College Station police watch security video recorded inside an apartment where a man repeatedly assaults a woman. A CSPD arrest report says for nearly one hour, the man wrapped his arm around her neck, covered her nose and mouth with his hands, punched her, and prevented her from leaving. That led to the arrest of 22 year old Joseph Blum on charges of family violence assault and unlawful restraint. Blum remained in jail Tuesday (October 17) in lieu of bonds totaling $50,000 dollars.

Bryan police arrest a middle school student on a charge of making a terroristic threat that resulted in interrupting a class. A BPD spokesman tells WTAW News that last Tuesday (October 10), a 13 year old at Davila middle school told students and a teacher in a classroom that another student had a gun. School resource officers removed the students in question. The student accused of having the gun was not armed. The 13 year old was taken to the juvenile detention center. A Bryan ISD spokesman says the incident is being addressed by the district’s student code of conduct, which includes a zero tolerance policy regarding threats.