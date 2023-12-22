Arrests For Evidence Tampering, Multiple Drug Charges, And Participating In The Theft Of A Vehicle That Was Unlocked And Running

The ongoing investigation by College Station police of a man’s death in October has led to the arrest of a couple on a charge of evidence tampering. CSPD arrest reports accuse 29 year old Joseph Champlin II and 29 year old Norma Perez of deleting more than 600 text messages. A CSPD detective was able to get a search warrant to download Champlin’s phone records. The arrest reports say the text messages identify Champlin’s involvement in the purchase and sale of narcotic drugs, though neither Champlin or Perez have been arrested on drug charges. The couple was released from jail after each posted a $30,000 dollar bond.

A Bryan police officer gets a judge to increase bond on a Bryan man who was arrested on multiple drug charges last Thursday (December 14). BPD arrest reports say 23 year old Dameont Jackson has 13 arrests going back to 2014, when he was 14 years old. Jackson’s latest arrest followed BPD’s search of his apartment, where officers found 12 ounces of marijuana and eight/16 ounces of Promethazine syrup without a prescription. Jackson was also charged with flushing more Promethazine down the toilet. In addition to the drugs, officers found a loaded rifle that was reported stolen. On December 6, Jackson was arrested on drug and weapons charges. As of December 22, Jackson remains jailed in lieu of bonds on the new charges totaling $165,000 dollars. And online court records show Jackson is awaiting three trials in district court, two on drug charges and one for evading arrest.

A Bryan man who left his S-U-V running and unlocked on Tuesday (December 19) during the noon hour had it stolen. An hour later, Bryan police find the S-U-V and arrest two people. The 18 year old driver, Dequinton Adams of Bryan, was arrested for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest. A BPD spokesman told WTAW News that officers also arrested a 16 year old. According to Adams arrest report, the 16 year old initially stole the S-U-V before Adams took over driving. As of December 22, Adams remains jail in lieu of bonds totaling $13,000 dollars. Online court records show Adams is awaiting trial on a charge of stealing a vehicle in May 2023 that was also left unlocked and running. And Adams is facing trial on a misdemeanor criminal trespassing charge from August 2023.