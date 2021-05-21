Arrests For DWI With Two Prior Convictions And Illegal Possession Of A Gun And THC Gummies

A Brazos County sheriff’s deputy who clocked a vehicle Wednesday night on Highway 21 in Bryan’s Castle Heights neighborhood going 96 miles per hour resulted in a two mile pursuit. The driver was arrested on a DWI charge with two prior convictions. According to online court records, 34 year old Elvira Oliva of Bryan was sentenced last September to 150 days in the county jail and had her license suspended for one year. She remained in jail Friday morning in lieu of an $8,000 dollar bond on the new charge.

A Brazos County deputy constable from precinct two making a traffic stop in Bryan Wednesday afternoon for a pickup with windshield that was tinted too dark, leads to the arrest of a Colorado man on drugs and weapons charges. According to the arrest report, the driver told the deputy he had a small amount of marijuana. That led to a search of the two ton truck by the constable and three deputies, and finding almost two pounds of THC gummies and a handgun. The driver, 38 year old Abraham Guerrero of Green Mountain Colorado, remained in is jail Friday morning in lieu of bonds totaling $56,000 dollars on charges of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon. According to the constable’s office, Guerrero also has outstanding warrants from Arizona.