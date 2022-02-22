Arrests For Driving With An Invalid License With Eight Prior Convictions, Aggravated Kidnapping and Armed Robbery, And Violating A Protection Order Days After A Family Violence Assault Charge

A Bryan man awaiting two criminal trials on felony theft and drug possession charges from 2020 returns to jail on a charge of driving with an invalid license with eight prior convictions. The Bryan police arrest report said that’s after an officer saw a pickup truck run a red light last Saturday morning at Villa Maria and Harvey Mitchell Parkway. 40 year old Michael Breeding Jr., who was also arrested on three traffic warrants from Bryan municipal court, is jailed for the 28th time in 22 years. As of Tuesday afternoon, Breeding remained in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $97,000 dollars.

A College Station man was arrested last Saturday by College Station police on charges of aggravated kidnapping and armed robbery that took place the morning of January 27 in the Walmart parking lot. Video surveillance was used to identify the man, who according to the CSPD arrest report pushed a woman inside her car and at knifepoint demanded her car keys. He got out of the car and left without the keys but with the woman’s pre-paid credit card, which she cancelled. 41 year old Tyrone Rush remained in jail as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $200,000 dollars.

Brazos County sheriff’s deputies go to a home northeast of Bryan twice in three days. Last Thursday night, a man was arrested on a family violence assault charge. After being released from jail on bond on Saturday, the man was arrested that night outside the home on charges of violating a protection order. 61 year old James Spencer remained in jail as of Tuesday afternoon in lieu of bonds totaling $27,000 dollars.