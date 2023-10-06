Arrests For Assaulting A College Station Police Officer And A Brazos County Sheriff’s Detention Officer

A College Station police officer sustained a severe ankle injury attempting to get a driver suspected of having a handgun out of his truck during a traffic stop. The incident last Saturday (September 29, 2023) at four in the morning led to the arrest of the driver, 19 year old Willie Robert Washington of College Station, on a charge of assaulting the officer. The officer was taken by ambulance to a hospital for treatment of the injury. Washington is out of jail after posting a $10,000 dollar bond. CSPD arrest reports did not give a reason for the traffic stop.

A Houston man in the Brazos County jail since January awaiting trial on a charge of family violence assault with a prior conviction was arrested for assaulting a detention officer. The arrest report from the sheriff’s office says 33 year old Kenard McDonald was being served a meal when he lunged at the officer, grab his neck, and struck him in the face that left swelling and red marks. McDonald is also being held on a warrant from Harris County on a charge of family violence assault.