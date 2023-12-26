Arrests For Aggravated Assault With Two Deadly Weapons And Filing A False Police Report After Being Warned

A Bryan man was released from the Brazos County jail on Christmas Day, the day before his 19th birthday, after spending the weekend on charges of threatening to shoot a woman and her three grandchildren. The Bryan police arrest report says Zaylah Amos had two handguns. One was reported stolen the week before Christmas. The other handgun was made from a collection of parts and had no serial number. Amos, who was arrested last Friday morning (December 22), was released after posting bonds totaling $68,000 dollars.

College Station police arrest a Montgomery woman for making a false report after she was warned several times of the consequences. The CSPD arrest report says 35 year old Heather Veitch said someone she knows was being held against his will and was going to be murdered. The subject of the welfare concern told police that he was fine and he thought Veitch was using law enforcement to find him. The woman was arrested on an enhanced charge because her false report resulted in an emergency response. She is out of jail after posting a $5,000 dollar bond.