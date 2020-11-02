Arrests Follow Early Morning Gunfire in East And West Bryan

Bryan police responding to multiple reports of gunfire and a man and woman arguing Monday during the midnight hour led to the arrest of a Louisiana man on weapons charges. This took place outside the Highland Village apartments east of the freeway between Briarcrest and William Joel Bryan. No injuries were reported. According to the arrest report, the woman attempted to take ownership of the gun. But the man yelled at her to not take the charges for something she did not do. The man who was arrested, 29 year old Anthony Hadlot of Lake Charles, remains in jail in lieu of bonds totaling $19,450 dollars on charges of public intoxication, unlawful carrying of a gun, and being a felon in possession of a firearm. The woman was not arrested.

Bryan police arrested two men early Sunday morning for firing guns into the ground in a westside neighborhood. A WTAW listener reported hearing at least 30 shots between 2:15 and 2:35 a.m. When the listener called 9-1-1, they were advised to stay in their home. A BPD spokesman says the gunfire took place on Rockwood, which is west of Harvey Mitchell Parkway and between Traditions Drive and LaBrisa. 30 year old Michael Anthony Gonzales of College Station and 31 year old Michael Anthony Elizondo of Bryan are out of jail after posting $450 dollar cash bonds.