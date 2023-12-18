Arrests After Breaking Into A Local Credit Union And A Woman’s Home

The third arrest in less than two months of a College Station man by College Station police is on charges related to breaking into a credit union. CSPD arrest reports say last Thursday (December 14), 22 year old Leedayvion Robertson is accused of smashing a window to enter the Brazos Valley Schools Credit Union building. He is also accused of attempting to break into an ATM outside the building. Five CSPD officers were waiting for Robertson to exit the building to take him into custody. Robertson is also jailed on a warrant from Harris County for burglary of a habitation. And online records say he is awaiting trials following an arrest in November for two vehicle burglaries and thefts and an arrest in October for criminal trespassing, failing to identify himself, and escape. Robertson remains jailed as of December 18 in lieu of bonds totaling $72,000 dollars.

Brazos County sheriff’s deputies were sent last Tuesday afternoon (December 12) to a College Station area mobile home park off Highway 30 on the report of a man kicking in the door and entering a woman’s home. The victim told deputies that her dog scared off the man. He was found walking at the nearby Bright Light Freewill church cemetery. 31 year old Juan Carlos Mendez Jr. of College Station, who was arrested for criminal trespassing, remains in jail as of December 18 in lieu of a $4,000 dollar bond.