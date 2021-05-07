Arrest This Week On DWI And Other Charges From A Man Being Struck By A Car In College Station Last November

A Normangee woman was arrested this week on charges after a man was struck by a car in College Station last November…running over his back and legs…then driving away without asking if he needed medical attention.

According to the College Station police arrest report, the victim has undergone shoulder surgery and still has lingering pain in his back after several months of physical therapy.

Three witnesses told police they saw the man being hit.

Investigators were told the victim tried to prevent the driver from getting behind the wheel because she was intoxicated.

One of the witnesses said after the victim was hit, the driver got out, verbally berated the victim, got back in her car, and left.

24 year old Margaret Harris is out of jail after posting bonds totaling $48,000 dollars on charges of DWI, causing an accident involving an injury, and two drug charges.

Harris is also awaiting trial on charges of another DWI and deadly conduct that took place last October.