Arrest This Week Of A March Road Rage Incident In College Station

A College Station woman was arrested this week on a misdemeanor assault charge from a road rage incident on March 2nd that began in Bryan and ended in College Station.

30 year old Catherine Rodriguez is accused of fracturing the nose of the other driver.

A College Station police officer who reviewed traffic video said Rodriguez got out of her vehicle during a red light at University and Glenhaven and struck the victim twice in the face.

According to the arrest report, Rodriguez said when the other driver spit in her face, she responded by pushing the other driver’s face with an open hand.

Rodriguez, who is awaiting trial on a misdemeanor charge of possessing marijuana from June of 2019, is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond on the new charge of assault causing bodily injury.