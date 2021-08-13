Arrest This Week In May Hit And Run Collision That Put A Bicyclist In The Hospital

The driver of a hit and run vehicle on May 1 that caused a bicyclist to sustain 15 broken ribs and other injuries was arrested Wednesday.

25 year old Sinclaire Williams of Bryan is out of jail after posting a $20,000 bond after she was booked on a charge of causing an accident resulting in a serious bodily injury.

According to the Texas A&M police arrest report, Williams mother told officers her daughter was texting when she thought she hit a pothole while driving in the rain.

UPD’s arrest report also states they have video showing Williams car rear-ending the bicycle with enough force to pin the bicycle and the rider to the bumper, grill, and hood of the car.

Then the car aggressively jerked, throwing the rider and bicycle to the side of the road.

The UPD arrest report stated the 61 year old victim underwent several weeks of rehabilitation for their injuries.

UPD became aware of the suspect when an officer received a call June 8 from a local insurance agent office manager reporting they were talking with Williams mother.