Arrest This Week Following A Courthouse Threat That Was Made In March

A Hearne man is arrested on a charge of threatening to blow up the Brazos County courthouse and shoot anyone who got in the way of having his children taken away.

The March 23rd threat was first reported last week by the judge assigned to the man’s child protective services case.

According to the arrest report from a Brazos County sheriff’s investigator, a CPS investigator met a second time with the suspect. The CPS investigator said the suspect was still “very aggressive” and believed he was capable of carrying out his threat.

31 year old Juan Brooks Jr. is out of jail after posting a $9,000 dollar bond following his arrest on a retaliation charge.