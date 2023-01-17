Arrest Made in Apartment Complex Shooting

College Station police make an arrest in a shooting that took place on January 12th at The Pearl Apartments on Harvey Road.

J’Lynne McClendon, 18, of Caldwell is accused of shooting at two juveniles, striking a 13 year-old.

According to the CSPD arrest report, the victim and his brother were walking to their apartment when three men approached them in the parking lot.

McClendon pulled out a pistol and started shooting at them. Eight shots were fired, one of them striking the victim in the leg.

McClendon was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct, and possession of marijuana.