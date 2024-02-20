Arrest Made From A January Shooting At A College Station Apartment Complex

College Station police make an arrest in a daytime shooting last month at an apartment complex.

That is one of five charges keeping 19 year old Marion Edward Johnson III in jail.

CSPD arrest reports say Johnson is accused of firing shots at an a 17 and an 18 year old near a basketball court at The Pearl apartments on January ninth.

Johnson is also accused on the same day of threatening an officer, damaging a video system inside a CSPD patrol vehicle, and giving a false name.

He is also being held for failing to appear at a court hearing where he is awaiting trial for stealing a vehicle in December 2021.

Bonds on those charges totals $88,000 dollars.