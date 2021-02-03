Arrest Made in Aggravated Assault

A College Station man was arrested early Wednesday morning after a fight sent one person to the hospital.

According to College Station police tweets, officers responded to the Flats on 12 Apartments on Harvey Mitchell Parkway around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a fight.

Officers found one person with life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition.

19 year-old Travis Deon Carruthers, who officers found at the scene, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Police say the two people know each other.