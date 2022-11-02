Arrest Made After College Station Police Change A Suspicious Death To A Murder

College Station police announce a suspect has been identified in what is now being classified as a murder that took place last Saturday night.

26 year old Trevor James Thompson Jr. is accused of killing a still unidentified 15 year old at The Pearl apartments on Harvey Road near George Bush East.

A CSPD tweet stated the teen was shot following an unidentified altercation.

Thompson was in custody according to another CSPD tweet that was posted Wednesday evening.

CSPD’s first announcement also stated that Thompson is also wanted on a motion to revoke probation from an armed robbery that took place in April of 2014. According to online court records, in November 2018 Thompson was placed on five years probation after successfully completing a six month prison sentence.