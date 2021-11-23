Arrest In Last Weekend’s Shooting Near A Bryan Elementary School

November 23, 2021 Bill Oliver
Image from the Bryan police department's Twitter account.
Photo of Terry Terrell Jr. from https://jailsearch.brazoscountytx.gov/JailSearch/default.aspx
Bryan police announce an arrest in a shooting last Friday night east of Kemp-Carver elementary school.

26 year old Terry Terrell Jr. of College Station is accused of a non-random shooting on Chicago Street.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was treated and released.

Terrell, who was arrested on a warrant Tuesday, was released later in the day after posting a $45,000 dollar bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Original story:

The circumstances of what led to the gunfire remain under investigation.

No arrests have been made.