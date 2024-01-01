Arrest In Gunfire Incident Near The City Of Bryan’s Municipal Services Center

An arrest has been made in what started as a family disturbance in Bryan’s Sue Haswell Park and ended with gunfire north of the park near the city of Bryan’s municipal services center on Waco Street.

The gunfire missed hitting two adults and five children in a S-U-V.

Bryan police arrested 27 year old Joseph Bosquez Sr. of Bryan for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

BPD arrest reports say five officers collected evidence from the suspect’s home.

Investigators also used Bosquez’s cell phone to track his whereabouts during the December 6th incident and watched surveillance video from the city facility.

The arrest reports also say Bosquez denied being involved in the disturbance and the gunfire that followed.

Bosquez, who was arrested December 27th, was released from the jail the next day after posting bonds totaling $50,000 dollars.