Arrest In A Fatality Crash In College Station From Last February

A Houston man has been arrested for causing a deadly crash in College Station last February.

The College Station police arrest report states that 30 year old Matthew Abraham Garcia was driving a car on Harvey Road near Veterans Park during the midnight hour on February 23rd.

Investigators determined Garcia was driving in the wrong lane when his car struck a pickup truck, causing the truck to hit a cement culvert and rolling on its side.

The driver, who was trapped, died at the scene.

The arrest report lists the results of two blood alcohol tests. One done by DPS shows Garcia was just under the legal limit at point .078. The other test, measured at the hospital, showed it was more than twice the legal limit at .191.

The arrest report also says the owner of the car told investigators that she should have not let Garcia drive due to his level of intoxication.

Garcia, who was arrested July 31 for DWI and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, was released from jail the next day after posting bonds totaling $33,000 dollars.

He is also awaiting two trials in Brazos County, charging him with failing to identify himself in June of 2023 and resisting arrest in September of 2022.

WTAW News identified Matthew Abraham Garcia with his middle name because online jail records list a total of seven men with the name of Matthew Garcia. The others are Matthew Thomas, Matthew Everett, Matthew Noel, Matthew Cole, Matthew Adam, and one with with no middle name.