Arrest Follows A Bryan Firefighter’s Report Of A Golf Cart Being Driven On Villa Maria Road At Five In The Morning

A Bryan firefighter who reported seeing a city golf cart being driven at five in the morning on Tuesday down Villa Maria then turning on William Joel Bryan (WJB) caught the attention of several Bryan police officers.

A College Station man was arrested for taking the golf cart from the municipal golf course.

That’s after the man ditched the golf cart after seeing one of the patrol vehicles in the area of WJB and the freeway.

According to the arrest report, golf course employees were not sure if the key was left in the golf cart or if the man got a key from a nearby bucket that holds all the keys.

27 year old Korey Laury remained in jail Wednesday afternoon in lieu of a $5,000 dollar bond following his arrest for felony theft.