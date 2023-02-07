Around the NBA

The Houston Rockets took a big loss to the Sacramento Kings Monday night. Sacramento won 140-120. Keegan Murray had a career-high 30 points and set a franchise rookie record by hitting eight 3-pointers.

Despite being without superstar Luka Doncic, the Mavericks took down the Utah Jazz 124-111 Monday night. Green and Hardy helped the Mavs get the win, while newly acquired guard Kyrie Irving hopes to get his first action with the team Wednesday in L.A.

The San Antonio Spurs’ struggles continued Monday night as they lost to the Chicago Bulls 128-104. That makes it nine losses in a row for the Spurs.