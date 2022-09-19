Armed Man Shot by CSPD Officer

A 26 year-old College Station man is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot by a College Station police officer Monday morning.

Just before 6 a.m., College Station police responded to a residence on Bellerive Bend Drive, in the Pebble Creek neighborhood, after multiple 911 calls.

Police Chief Billy Couch says the caller initially asked for an ambulance before disconnecting. When dispatch reconnected with the caller, they learned a member of the residence was hallucinating and being violent.

“As the officer approached the residence, a male subject came from the front of the residence and was armed with a hatchet,” said Couch.

Chief Couch says the officer told the man multiple times to put the hatchet down, but he kept advancing until they were in the roadway.

“The officer was forced to engage and fired his service weapon, striking the male twice in the upper torso,” said Couch.

Couch says as the man was shot, he threw the hatchet, striking the police officer in the lower leg.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he is in stable condition. The officer was also transported, treated, and released.

Couch said the Texas Rangers have taken over the investigation.

No names have been released and no arrests have been made.