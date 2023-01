TEMPE, Arizona – The Arizona Cardinals have announced they are parting ways with head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

Kingsbury coached Arizona for four seasons, leading them to a 28-37-1 overall record, including a 4-13 mark in 2022.

He helped guide the team to only one playoff appearance, a 2021 NFC Wild Card round loss to the L.A. Rams.

Prior to Arizona, Kingsbury spent six seasons in the college ranks at his alma mater, Texas Tech.