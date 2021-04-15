Arihara picks up first MLB win for Rangers; Short-handed Astros fall to Tigers in series finale

Texas rookie Kohei Arihara picked up his first major league win and the Rangers beat the Tampa Bay Rays Wedensday night, 5-1.

Arihara tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings in his third start since signing with the team out of Japan.

The Rangers will wrap up their series with the Rays this evening at 6:10 in Tampa.

The short-handed Houston Astros dropped their fifth straight Wednesday, 6-4 to the Detroit Tigers.

Houston was missing several key starters due to COVID 19 protocals, including All-Stars Jose Altuve and Alex Bregman.

GM James Click said he couldn’t comment on if any of the players had tested positive for the coronavirus, only that they were in quarantine.