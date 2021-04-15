April’s Report Of City Of Bryan Capital Project Construction

Bryan city manager Kean Register’s monthly update to the city council of capital project construction included the following:

• Travis Fields Reconstruction at Midtown Park is underway and anticipated completion is now in June.

• The Coulter Drive Reconstruction expected completion is this fall. TXDOT sidewalk work is complete between 29th Street and WJ Bryan, and sidewalks will be finished out once the roadway construction nears completion.

• Waterline work is progressing on Phase 1 of the Palasota Street Project, and demolition of the culvert near Anson Jones is underway, with expected project completion in April of next year.

• TXDOT is modifying the FM 158/WJB Parkway project design to accommodate an additional westbound lane along the first few blocks off Highway 6 due to that widening project. BTU has substantially completed the underground utility relocations, but the Suddenlink and Frontier relocates still remain.

• The BigShots Golf Aggieland groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday, April 7th and construction continues to make progress.

• The Phillips Event Center renovations continue to progress, but due to the extensive nature of the needed repairs, ADA improvements must be implemented and will be covered by insurance. An architect has been engaged to assist with the ADA requirements and will determine whether improvements should be made above what insurance will cover.

• The Bryan Cemetery Clean Up Day is scheduled for Saturday, May 8th from 10am-2pm; for more information please visit the “Calendar” section of bryantx.gov.

Click below for comments from Kean Register during the April 13, 2021 Bryan city council meeting:

Listen to “Bryan city manager's April report of capital project construction to the city council” on Spreaker.