Appointment Of New Brazos County Jail Administrator

The vacancy created by Brazos County jail administrator Wayne Dicky’s election as sheriff has been filled.

Current sheriff Chris Kirk has announced the promotion of Lt. Kevin Stuart, who has been with the sheriff’s office 19 years.

Stuart has been a supervisor in multiple areas of the jail, is one of 27 certified jail managers in Texas, and is a past president of the Texas Jail Association.

News release from the Brazos County sheriff’s office:

Sheriff Chris Kirk has appointed Kevin Stuart as the Jail Administrator for the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office. Kevin has served the Sheriff’s Office for 19 years. Kevin recently received the national designation of Certified Jail Manager (CJM) by the authority of the American Jail Association through the Jail Manager Certification Commission. He is 1 of 27 Certified Jail Managers in Texas. Kevin holds a Master Peace Officer and Master Jail Officer Certification. He is a Past President of the Texas Jail Association and graduate of the National Jail Leadership Command Academy Class 14.

He was previously the Support Lieutenant supervising the Transportation Division, Training Division, Crisis Intervention Team, and the Commander of the Detention Response Team. Kevin was also responsible for Budget, Statistics, and other administrative functions. He has worked and supervised in multiple areas of the jail including security and booking. Kevin is also the agency’s PREA (Prison Rape Elimination Act) Coordinator.