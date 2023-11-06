Apply For College Station City Boards And Commissions

College Station residents are invited to apply for volunteer boards and commissions.

City secretary Tanya Smith told the city council at its last meeting that the deadline to apply for most bodies is December 29th. There are two where applications close November 30th.

The November 30th deadline is to apply for College Station’s representatives to the appraisal district board and the board of the Brazos Valley Solid Waste Management Agency.

The December 29th deadline is to apply for College Station’s representatives to the boards for Aggieland Humane Society, Architectural Advisory Committee, Audit Committee, B/CS Library Committee, CBDG Public Service Agency Funding Review Committee, Construction Board of Adjustments And Appeals, Design Review Board, Historic Preservation Committee, Parks And Recreation Advisory Board, Planning and Zoning Commission, Spring Creek Local Government Corporation Board, and the Zoning Board of Adjustments.

The city also produced a video containing additional information about volunteer boards and commissions.

Click below to hear comments from Tanya Smith during the October 26, 2023 College Station city council meeting:

Click below to watch a video produced by the city of College Station: