Texas A&M system officials apologize for mistakes that were made in rolling out a new retiree health insurance program.

That’s according to a member of the A&M faculty senate who attended a meeting with system officials about the system’s new Medicare Advantage program.

Associate professor Leslie Easterwood shared during the February faculty senate meeting that providers have had to be educated about the system’s new retiree health plan.

Easterwood said that the new Medicare Advantage coverage is a group plan and not individual open market coverage.

Easterwood says there is a team ready to assist retirees who are being overcharged or when their provider initially denies coverage.

Since the new plan began the first of the year, Easterwood said the approval rate for 5,500 claims was 97 percent. And most of the other claims were eventually resolved.

The A&M system’s webpage dedicated to this plan says that there is an online educational session where questions will be answered takes place on Tuesday, February 27th, from 11 a.m. until noon.

Click below to hear comments from the February 12, 2024 Texas A&M faculty senate meeting:

Listen to “Apologies given about the launch of new health insurance coverage for retirees of Texas A&M System universities and agencies” on Spreaker.