AP source: General manager Daryl Morey leaving Rockets

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

HOUSTON (AP) _ A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is stepping down on his own accord. The Rockets have made the playoffs 10 times since he was hired in 2007, including the last eight seasons. Morey was responsible for the blockbuster trade that brought James Harden to Houston from Oklahoma City. He also caused a rift between the NBA and Chinese government last year when he tweeted support for anti-government protesters in Hong Kong.