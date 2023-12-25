Another Step Taken Towards Finishing Widening Greens Prairie Road

Motorists are looking at three years before Greens Prairie Road in College Station being widened where it is in the county’s jurisdiction.

The county and the city previously entered an interlocal agreement.

The College Station council at its December 11th meeting awarded a $114,000 dollar contract to finish the design to widen Greens Prairie between Dalton Lane and Long Creek Lane.

The city’s capital projects director, Jennifer Cain, expects to take one to two years to acquire easements before construction can start.

Cain says construction will take another 18 months.

That makes the overall time three years before the widening is completed.

Click HERE to read background information about the design contract that was awarded during the December 11, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Click below to hear comments from Jennifer Cain during the December 11, 2023 College Station city council meeting.