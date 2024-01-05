Another New Building On The RELLIS Campus Is Approved By The Texas A&M System Board Of Regents

Another new building is coming to the Texas A&M system’s RELLIS campus.

The board of regents at its last meeting, approved proceeding with a three story, $43 million dollar STEM education center.

Quoting background information from the A&M system, “The project will be located at the corner of Bryan Road and the Academic Complex parking lot. The building is approximately 50,000 gross square feet consisting of a large machine shop and wood shop, a digital and physical makerspace, a 3D printing and prototyping space, an augmented reality simulation space, and office support space. The spaces listed are designed as an “academic makerspace/fabrication laboratory” which will foster innovation, creativity and collaborative learning in STEM-related education disciplines.”

Additionally, “This facility will be equipped with emerging high-tech hardware that can enable creative engineering challenges that would help prepare students for future careers – ranging from programming their own interactive virtual reality games to building artificial intelligence robotic devices, to designing new types of wearable tech powered by the Internet of Things – such as 3D printers, laser cutters, digital software systems, data analytics, and electronic stations.”

Construction is supposed to be completed in September 2025.

