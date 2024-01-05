Another New Building On The RELLIS Campus Is Approved By The Texas A&M System Board Of Regents

January 5, 2024 Bill Oliver
Screen shot of the architect's rendering of the RELLIS STEM education center from archived video of the November 9, 2023 meeting of the board of regents building committee.
Screen shot of the architect's rendering of the RELLIS STEM education center from archived video of the November 9, 2023 meeting of the board of regents building committee.

Another new building is coming to the Texas A&M system’s RELLIS campus.

The board of regents at its last meeting, approved proceeding with a three story, $43 million dollar STEM education center.

Click HERE to read and download background information about the RELLIS campus STEM-Education center.

Quoting background information from the A&M system, “The project will be located at the corner of Bryan Road and the Academic Complex parking lot. The building is approximately 50,000 gross square feet consisting of a large machine shop and wood shop, a digital and physical makerspace, a 3D printing and prototyping space, an augmented reality simulation space, and office support space. The spaces listed are designed as an “academic makerspace/fabrication laboratory” which will foster innovation, creativity and collaborative learning in STEM-related education disciplines.”

Additionally, “This facility will be equipped with emerging high-tech hardware that can enable creative engineering challenges that would help prepare students for future careers – ranging from programming their own interactive virtual reality games to building artificial intelligence robotic devices, to designing new types of wearable tech powered by the Internet of Things – such as 3D printers, laser cutters, digital software systems, data analytics, and electronic stations.”

Construction is supposed to be completed in September 2025.

Click below to hear comments from A&M system chief facilities officer Brett McCully during the board of regents building committee meeting on November 9, 2023.

 