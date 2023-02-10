Another Delay In The Renovation Of A College Station Government Subsidized Apartment Complex For Senior Residents

Low income elderly College Station residents have now been waiting two years for their apartments to be renovated.

The College Station city council in February 2021 gave its initial support to participating in a nearly $3 million dollar renovation of Oak Hill apartments.

The 43 year old complex on Anderson serves residents 62 and older and have an income of half or below the area median.

Initially, it took 15 months to draft the loan with the federal department of housing and urban development.

The latest delay, was getting language in the 16 page document that satisfies the Texas attorney general’s office.

The College Station city council approved the revised document at Thursday’s meeting as part of its consent agenda with no discussion.

Click HERE to read and download the document that was approved during the February 9, 2023 College Station city council meeting.

Community services director Debbie Eller tells WTAW News that the private operator plans to ask for more money. That is due to increased material and labor costs while waiting the last two years.

Eller hopes the loan can be closed within the month. That will drive the construction timeline.

When construction starts on the first ever renovation of the 49 unit complex, residents will be relocated and their furnishings will be stored.