For the third time, the first court appearance has been delayed on a DWI charge for the state senator representing Brazos County and much of the Brazos Valley.

Charles Schwertner was originally scheduled to appear in a Travis County court February 28.

The appearance was moved to May 31, then to July 5.

Online court records now say Schwertner is scheduled to appear August 9.

Schwertner has been out of jail on bond since he was arrested February 7 by an Austin police officer.