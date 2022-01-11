Anonymous 9-1-1 Call Leads To A Bryan Police Arrest On A Child Abandonment Or Endangerment Charge

An anonymous 9-1-1 call about a five year old at home alone led Bryan police to arrest the mother on a charge of child abandonment or endangerment.

According to the BPD arrest report, 31 year old Sara Gallegos told officers her son was very smart and had been trained properly.

The arresting officer wrote when they knocked on the door during the midnight hour on Saturday and asked the child to open the door, he did so without hesitation.

The mother said she used FaceTime to check on her son…but the officer wondered how that was done because the child had his mother’s phone.

The child was placed in the custody of a family member. Gallegos is out of jail after posting an $8,000 thousand dollar bond.