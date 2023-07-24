Annual Economic Incentive Report From the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation Included An Update On Prospective New And Existing Businesses

Each year, the Brazos Valley economic development corporation (BVEDC) lets local governing bodies know the status of incentive agreements with local corporations.

The College Station city council received an update from BVEDC’s consultant on July 13.

The BVEDC’s report “highlights companies across multiple targeted industries with properties valued over $522,674,606 and providing more than 1,171 quality jobs with local payrolls in excess of $89,668,646.”

Click HERE to read and download the BVEDC’s report that was submitted to the College Station city council.

BVEDC consultant Michael Camden summarized three companies exceeding minimum goals, FUJI Diosynth Biotechnologies, Axis Pipe and Tube, and Lubrizol Specialty Chemicals.

Camden said two companies, Wayfair and ViaSat, terminated their agreements.

After the annual review, BVEDC’s chief business development officer said prospecting new and expanding businesses “was very active.”

Chuck Martinez says they are working on 120 projects.

He says some prospects are looking for incentives, and others are after a strong workforce that can deliver a great product.

Click below to hear comments from Chuck Martinez and Michael Camden during the July 13, 2023 College Station city council meeting.