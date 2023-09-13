Animal Cruelty Arrest Made By College Station Police Three Weeks After An Abandoned Dog Is Rescued

An abandoned dog found in extremely poor condition three weeks ago in the Northgate district continues to recover.

Facebook posts from Aggieland Humane Society say the adult male poodle mix was found weighing three pounds. The dog, which was given the name of Tahoka, is now more than seven pounds and is now in foster care.

College Station police announced an arrest on an animal cruelty charge after the dog was found in a kennel in-between two dumpsters.

The CSPD arrest report says 36 year old Torcay Fletcher gave the dog to an unnamed man because she was going to be kicked out of her apartment for having the pet.

Fletcher is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond on the class “A” misdemeanor charge.

CSPD credited a tip and the work of animal control officers and detectives that led to the arrest.