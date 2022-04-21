Angels’ Ohtani Near Perfect Against Astros

The Los Angeles Angels erupted for six runs in the first inning, and that’s all they would need, as they blanked the Houston Astros Wednesday night, 6-0 at Minute Maid Park.

Houston collected just one base hit, a Jason Castro single in the sixth to break up Shohei Ohtani’s perfect game.

The ‘Stros were also missing All-Star second baseman Jose Altuve, who was placed on the 10-Day IL with a left hamstring strain.

They’ll have Thursday off before welcoming the Toronto Blue Jays to town Friday night.