This Christmas, love beyond! The Salvation Army, in partnership with WTAW presents Angel Tree 2022! You can help make a merry Christmas for a child in our community! Join us to show local families that love exists beyond hardships.

You have 3 ways to help!

Adopt an Angel! Angels with a local child’s name and Christmas wishes and needs are displayed on the Angel Trees inside all Blue Baker restaurants and at the Post Oak Mall Food Court. Or, select your Angel online (click here!). Choose your Angel(s)…Shop for the gifts…And, bring the unwrapped gifts back to the Angel Tree at Post Oak Mall on or before Monday, December 12th ! Make a Donation! Want to help, but don’t have time to shop? Make a donation to SPONSOR an Angel, and we’ll shop FOR you! – CLICK HERE to donate to our “Virtual Red Kettle” for Salvation Army B/CS! Volunteer! This is a BIG project – and many hands are needed! Spread joy this Christmas by volunteering your time with the Salvation Army!

For Angel Tree , you can volunteer at the sign-up table, organize the gift warehouse, or distribute gifts to families! Click here to volunteer for Angel Tree!

, you can volunteer at the sign-up table, organize the gift warehouse, or distribute gifts to families! Click here to volunteer for Angel Tree! For the Red Kettle Campaign , you can volunteer your time to ring a bell at one of the many Red Kettles all over town! Click here to Register to Ring!

For more information, visit www.SalvationArmyBCS.org